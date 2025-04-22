Left Menu

U.S. Proposes Recognition of Russia's Annexation of Crimea

The United States reportedly proposed to recognize Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea and freeze the war's front lines as part of a peace deal. The proposals were presented to Ukraine in Paris last week, according to sources familiar with the discussions, as reported by The Washington Post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:07 IST
The U.S. government is reportedly considering a significant strategic shift with its proposal to recognize Russia's controversial annexation of Crimea. This move aims to solidify a peace agreement by freezing the existing war front lines, according to The Washington Post.

Sources close to the negotiations revealed that these proposals have been communicated to Ukrainian officials. The meetings took place in Paris last week as countries involved seek an amicable resolution to ongoing conflicts.

This development signifies a potential pivot in diplomatic strategies in a bid to foster stability in the region, despite the contentious nature of the proposed recognition.

