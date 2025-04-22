Tragedy in Kashmir: Terrorist Attack in Baisaran Claims 26 Lives

In a shocking turn of events, terrorists opened fire in the scenic meadow of Baisaran near Kashmir's Pahalgam town, killing 26 people, primarily tourists, on Tuesday. This devastating attack is the deadliest on civilians since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The Resistance Front, a faction linked to the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack. Officials suspect the assailants crossed over from Kishtwar into Baisaran. The attack coincided with the visit of US Vice President J D Vance to India.

The attack occurred amid a surge in tourism, with Baisaran being a popular destination known for its picturesque landscapes. Authorities have launched anti-terror operations, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to assess the situation. A state of shock prevails as the national and state administrations respond to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)