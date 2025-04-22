Left Menu

Tragedy in Kashmir: Terrorist Attack in Baisaran Claims 26 Lives

A terrorist attack in Kashmir's Baisaran near Pahalgam resulted in 26 deaths, marking the deadliest incident since 2019's Pulwama strike. The Resistance Front claimed responsibility, prompting a swift response from Indian authorities. The attack comes amid rising tourism and Vice President J D Vance's visit to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:34 IST
Tragedy in Kashmir: Terrorist Attack in Baisaran Claims 26 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, terrorists opened fire in the scenic meadow of Baisaran near Kashmir's Pahalgam town, killing 26 people, primarily tourists, on Tuesday. This devastating attack is the deadliest on civilians since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The Resistance Front, a faction linked to the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack. Officials suspect the assailants crossed over from Kishtwar into Baisaran. The attack coincided with the visit of US Vice President J D Vance to India.

The attack occurred amid a surge in tourism, with Baisaran being a popular destination known for its picturesque landscapes. Authorities have launched anti-terror operations, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to assess the situation. A state of shock prevails as the national and state administrations respond to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025