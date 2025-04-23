Tourist Tragedy in Kashmir: Escalating Violence Amidst Peace Efforts

In a severe escalation of violence, suspected militants opened fire on tourists in India's Jammu and Kashmir territory, killing at least 20 people, according to security sources. The attack, which took place in the tourist-frequented region of Pahalgam, represents the deadliest assault on civilians in the area for years.

Witnesses described the chaotic scene to India Today, recounting how they initially mistook the gunfire for fireworks before realizing the gravity of the situation. The attack, involving up to three militants, occurred in a remote meadow with reports citing casualties ranging between 20 and 26 individuals.

Responsibility has been claimed by the 'Kashmir Resistance,' voicing opposition to recent demographic changes in the region. This incident has drawn swift condemnation; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed justice, while the international community, including the White House, expressed solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)