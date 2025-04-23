Left Menu

Tourists Under Siege: Karnataka Families Caught in J&K Terror

In the aftermath of a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Karnataka government is working to ensure the safe return of affected citizens. Two individuals from Karnataka, Bharath Bhushan and Manjunath Rao, were confirmed dead. The government has established helplines and dispatched officials to assist in the evacuation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:49 IST
Tourists Under Siege: Karnataka Families Caught in J&K Terror
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Karnataka authorities confirmed the deaths of two state residents following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The state government has promptly responded by releasing helpline numbers and coordinating the return of local tourists stranded in the area.

According to a statement from the tourism department, among the victims were Bharath Bhushan, from Bengaluru, and Manjunath Rao, a realtor from Shivamogga. Their families, who witnessed the tragic incidents, are currently being assisted by government efforts to bring them home safely.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dispatched Labour Minister Santosh Lad to the region, while a team of officials arrived in Kashmir to facilitate the evacuation. As part of the effort, they are working with tour operators to identify and locate affected tourists from Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025