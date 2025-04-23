Tourists Under Siege: Karnataka Families Caught in J&K Terror

In a tragic turn of events, Karnataka authorities confirmed the deaths of two state residents following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The state government has promptly responded by releasing helpline numbers and coordinating the return of local tourists stranded in the area.

According to a statement from the tourism department, among the victims were Bharath Bhushan, from Bengaluru, and Manjunath Rao, a realtor from Shivamogga. Their families, who witnessed the tragic incidents, are currently being assisted by government efforts to bring them home safely.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dispatched Labour Minister Santosh Lad to the region, while a team of officials arrived in Kashmir to facilitate the evacuation. As part of the effort, they are working with tour operators to identify and locate affected tourists from Karnataka.

