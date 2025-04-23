Tensions Rise: Heightened Security at India-Nepal Border

In response to a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, security has been significantly bolstered along the India-Nepal border at Sonauli, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Police, along with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and intelligence agencies, are working collaboratively to thwart potential terrorist movements. Strict identity verification is now required at all crossing points, emphasized Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena.

Continuous vigilance is maintained along the 84-km border in Maharajganj, supported by technology such as CCTV, drone cameras, metal detectors, and specialized dog squads, all coordinated with Nepalese security partners to secure this critical region.

