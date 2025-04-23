Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Heightened Security at India-Nepal Border

Security measures have been intensified along the India-Nepal border in Sonauli following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Authorities, including the Uttar Pradesh Police and Sashastra Seema Bal, are conducting strict identity checks and utilizing advanced surveillance technologies to prevent terrorist infiltration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, security has been significantly bolstered along the India-Nepal border at Sonauli, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Police, along with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and intelligence agencies, are working collaboratively to thwart potential terrorist movements. Strict identity verification is now required at all crossing points, emphasized Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena.

Continuous vigilance is maintained along the 84-km border in Maharajganj, supported by technology such as CCTV, drone cameras, metal detectors, and specialized dog squads, all coordinated with Nepalese security partners to secure this critical region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

