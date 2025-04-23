Tensions Rise: Heightened Security at India-Nepal Border
Security measures have been intensified along the India-Nepal border in Sonauli following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Authorities, including the Uttar Pradesh Police and Sashastra Seema Bal, are conducting strict identity checks and utilizing advanced surveillance technologies to prevent terrorist infiltration.
- Country:
- India
In response to a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, security has been significantly bolstered along the India-Nepal border at Sonauli, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.
Uttar Pradesh Police, along with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and intelligence agencies, are working collaboratively to thwart potential terrorist movements. Strict identity verification is now required at all crossing points, emphasized Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena.
Continuous vigilance is maintained along the 84-km border in Maharajganj, supported by technology such as CCTV, drone cameras, metal detectors, and specialized dog squads, all coordinated with Nepalese security partners to secure this critical region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heightened Surveillance: Army Fortifies Security in J&K's Mountain Passes
Revolutionizing Public Health in Africa: Genomic Surveillance and Capacity Building
French Legal Action Targets Big Tech Over Uyghur Surveillance
Controversial AI Surveillance: Musk's DOGE Team Under Fire
AI Surveillance and Secrecy: Inside Musk's DOGE and the Trump Administration