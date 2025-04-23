Owaisi Blames Intelligence Lapse for Pahalgam Tragedy
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday criticized the Narendra Modi government for an alleged intelligence lapse that led to the Pahalgam terror attack. Terming the incident more perilous and painful than the Uri and Pulwama attacks, Owaisi urged the government to hold individuals accountable for the security breach.
Owaisi condemned the attackers for their indiscriminate violence, which targeted civilians based on their religion. Stressing the importance of government action, he highlighted the role of external forces in perpetuating terror and lamented the intelligence community's shortcomings.
The attack, carried out at a popular tourist destination, left 26 dead, including foreigners and locals, and posed significant threats to Kashmir's tourism sector. Owaisi called for justice for the victims and effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
