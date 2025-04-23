Left Menu

Unity Under Siege: Condemnation of Pahalgam Attack

Eminent Muslim leaders and several civil society groups have condemned a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives and injured others. The groups emphasized the need to preserve national unity and peace, urging prompt action against the perpetrators and compensation for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:56 IST
In a strong condemnation, a coalition of civil society groups, including prominent Muslim figures, denounced the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, south Kashmir, which tragically claimed at least 26 lives and injured numerous others. The attack, aimed at a popular tourist destination, has been described as a heinous crime by the coalition.

The statement, signed by public figures such as former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi and ex-Delhi Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung, highlighted an urgent call for preserving the country's unity and peace amidst the tragedy. Their profound grief and outrage were evident as they extended heartfelt condolences to the families affected.

The groups, like the Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy and the Wisdom Foundation, further implored both central and state governments to ensure appropriate compensation and medical aid for victims, while demanding swift justice and accountability for this egregious security failure.

