Russian Court Denies Bail for Billionaire Vadim Moshkovich
Vadim Moshkovich, founder of Rusagro and former Russian legislator, faces charges of embezzlement. The billionaire's appeal against his pre-trial detention in Russia has been rejected, leaving him in custody for two months since March, according to Russian media sources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:39 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant legal development, a Russian court has dismissed the appeal of Vadim Moshkovich, the billionaire and founder of the leading agriculture firm Rusagro, against his pre-trial detention.
Moshkovich, a past member of Russia's legislative upper house, is accused of embezzlement. According to reports by RBC, a prominent Russian media outlet, Moshkovich continues to be held in custody since his arrest in late March.
Forbes lists Moshkovich's net worth at $2.9 billion, highlighting the high-profile nature of the case involving one of the country's most affluent individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
