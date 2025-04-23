Himachal Pradesh Boosts Security After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Himachal Pradesh is ramping up security measures along its border with Jammu and Kashmir in response to a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu issued a directive for heightened vigilance to safeguard the state.

The attack on the Baisaran meadows, leading to significant civilian casualties, marks one of Kashmir's most severe terror incidents in recent years. The majority of the victims were tourists enjoying the scenic region.

In public statements, Sukhu condemned the heinous act and extended condolences to the victims' families. He emphasized the importance of peace and prompt support for those affected, urging patience and resilience as the region copes with the aftereffects of the attack.

