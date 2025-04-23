Escalating Tensions in Gaza: International Plea for Humanitarian Relief

An Israeli airstrike targeting a school in northern Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least 10 people, while another strike hit a children's hospital, medics reported. The escalating conflict has prompted European leaders to urge Israel to lift its blockade on aid to Gaza.

The foreign ministers from Germany, France, and Britain have jointly called for Israel to comply with international law, advocating for unhindered humanitarian aid delivery. They also pressed for a restoration of the ceasefire and release of hostages held by Hamas.

Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein dismissed claims of aid shortages in Gaza. However, evidence from medics and civilians tells a different story, as medical supplies dwindle and critical infrastructure suffers significant damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)