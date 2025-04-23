Rapid Arrest in Chilling Double Murder: Inside the Investigation That Gripped Thiruvathukkal
In Thiruvathukkal, a suspect in the double murder of prominent businessman Vijayakumar and his wife was apprehended within 24 hours. The suspect, Amit Urang from Assam, allegedly committed the murders for revenge. Following a cross-district chase, Urang was captured at a poultry farm in Thrissur district.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:50 IST
- Country:
- India
The swift capture of a suspect linked to the gruesome double murder of a well-known businessman and his wife in Thiruvathukkal showcases rapid police action.
The accused, Amit Urang, was tracked down in Thrissur district after a chase spanning multiple districts. Police believe revenge motivated the killings.
A law enforcement official said the suspect's use of a stolen phone was instrumental in tracing his location. The murders have thrown light on a complex case involving past financial fraud and a thwarted personal relationship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- Thiruvathukkal
- police
- investigation
- double-murder
- crime
- arrest
- Assam
- suspect
- revenge
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manipur Security Boost: Key Arms Recovered, Militant Arrests in Strategic Operations
Cybercrime Chaos: Fake Profiles and Blackmail Schemes Uncovered
Home Childbirth Tragedy: Husband Arrested for Wife’s Death
Conspiracy Unveiled: Arrests Made in Punjab BJP Leader's Residence Blast
Intoxicated Driver Arrested in Jaipur Tragedy Amid Protests