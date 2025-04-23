Rapid Arrest in Chilling Double Murder: Inside the Investigation That Gripped Thiruvathukkal

The swift capture of a suspect linked to the gruesome double murder of a well-known businessman and his wife in Thiruvathukkal showcases rapid police action.

The accused, Amit Urang, was tracked down in Thrissur district after a chase spanning multiple districts. Police believe revenge motivated the killings.

A law enforcement official said the suspect's use of a stolen phone was instrumental in tracing his location. The murders have thrown light on a complex case involving past financial fraud and a thwarted personal relationship.

