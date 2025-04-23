Left Menu

Rapid Arrest in Chilling Double Murder: Inside the Investigation That Gripped Thiruvathukkal

In Thiruvathukkal, a suspect in the double murder of prominent businessman Vijayakumar and his wife was apprehended within 24 hours. The suspect, Amit Urang from Assam, allegedly committed the murders for revenge. Following a cross-district chase, Urang was captured at a poultry farm in Thrissur district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:50 IST
Rapid Arrest in Chilling Double Murder: Inside the Investigation That Gripped Thiruvathukkal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The swift capture of a suspect linked to the gruesome double murder of a well-known businessman and his wife in Thiruvathukkal showcases rapid police action.

The accused, Amit Urang, was tracked down in Thrissur district after a chase spanning multiple districts. Police believe revenge motivated the killings.

A law enforcement official said the suspect's use of a stolen phone was instrumental in tracing his location. The murders have thrown light on a complex case involving past financial fraud and a thwarted personal relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025