RTI Applicant Attacks Information Commissioner: Tensions Rise
An RTI applicant named Deepak Shukla allegedly attacked State Information Commissioner Mohammad Nadeem during a hearing. Known for filing numerous RTI applications, Shukla was arrested by police after the incident. Shukla has a history of filing appeals and complaints with the commission, and an investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
An RTI applicant, Deepak Shukla, was arrested for allegedly attacking State Information Commissioner Mohammad Nadeem during a hearing on Wednesday. The incident occurred at the commission's office, prompting immediate action from security personnel.
According to police, Shukla, a frequent filer of RTI applications, had several pending appeals and complaints. Despite a previous bar by then-commissioner Ajay Upreti, he attended the session to contest previous rulings.
The alleged attack took place as Nadeem presided over appeals from habitual RTI appellants. A probe is underway, and police have detained Shukla while they investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Home Childbirth Tragedy: Husband Arrested for Wife’s Death
Court Rebukes Kannada Actor Darshan for Absence in High-Profile Murder Case Hearing
Ruckus in Israeli court as hearings begin on Netanyahu bid to sack spy chief
Intoxicated Driver Arrested in Jaipur Tragedy Amid Protests
Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested for Impersonating Transgender Community in India