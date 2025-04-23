RTI Applicant Attacks Information Commissioner: Tensions Rise

An RTI applicant, Deepak Shukla, was arrested for allegedly attacking State Information Commissioner Mohammad Nadeem during a hearing on Wednesday. The incident occurred at the commission's office, prompting immediate action from security personnel.

According to police, Shukla, a frequent filer of RTI applications, had several pending appeals and complaints. Despite a previous bar by then-commissioner Ajay Upreti, he attended the session to contest previous rulings.

The alleged attack took place as Nadeem presided over appeals from habitual RTI appellants. A probe is underway, and police have detained Shukla while they investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)