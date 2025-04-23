Left Menu

RTI Applicant Attacks Information Commissioner: Tensions Rise

An RTI applicant named Deepak Shukla allegedly attacked State Information Commissioner Mohammad Nadeem during a hearing. Known for filing numerous RTI applications, Shukla was arrested by police after the incident. Shukla has a history of filing appeals and complaints with the commission, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:53 IST
RTI Applicant Attacks Information Commissioner: Tensions Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An RTI applicant, Deepak Shukla, was arrested for allegedly attacking State Information Commissioner Mohammad Nadeem during a hearing on Wednesday. The incident occurred at the commission's office, prompting immediate action from security personnel.

According to police, Shukla, a frequent filer of RTI applications, had several pending appeals and complaints. Despite a previous bar by then-commissioner Ajay Upreti, he attended the session to contest previous rulings.

The alleged attack took place as Nadeem presided over appeals from habitual RTI appellants. A probe is underway, and police have detained Shukla while they investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025