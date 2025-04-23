Rajasthan CM's High Alert: Security Tightened Amid Rising Threats

In light of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, resulting in the tragic deaths of 26 individuals, mostly tourists, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has reinforced the state's security measures, particularly in districts bordering Pakistan.

During a virtual meeting with key divisional and law enforcement officials, Sharma reviewed current security protocols, urging special vigilance along international borders. He emphasized the need for coordinated efforts among security agencies to address even the smallest incidents swiftly and effectively.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of monitoring public places and social media platforms for potential threats, assuring that strong action will be taken against any individuals spreading harmful content. The response underlines a national resolve in the face of such shocking acts of terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)