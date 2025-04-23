Left Menu

Rajasthan CM's High Alert: Security Tightened Amid Rising Threats

In response to a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has ordered heightened security and vigilance across the state, especially near the Indo-Pak border. Coordination among security agencies is emphasized to ensure public safety and monitor online platforms for threats.

In light of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, resulting in the tragic deaths of 26 individuals, mostly tourists, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has reinforced the state's security measures, particularly in districts bordering Pakistan.

During a virtual meeting with key divisional and law enforcement officials, Sharma reviewed current security protocols, urging special vigilance along international borders. He emphasized the need for coordinated efforts among security agencies to address even the smallest incidents swiftly and effectively.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of monitoring public places and social media platforms for potential threats, assuring that strong action will be taken against any individuals spreading harmful content. The response underlines a national resolve in the face of such shocking acts of terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

