Left Menu

Ukrainian Strike Disrupts Russian Drone Production

Ukraine's military has claimed a successful strike on a Russian long-range drone production site in Tatarstan, hindering its final assembly line. The attack is part of ongoing hostilities where Russia extensively employs drones like the Shahed model. Ukraine intercepted 134 drones, confirming explosions near the targeted facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:47 IST
Ukrainian Strike Disrupts Russian Drone Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's military has announced a significant strike on a Russian long-range drone production facility in Tatarstan, impacting the final assembly line. The operation is part of ongoing tensions where Russia frequently uses Shahed and other drone types for attacks on Ukraine.

On Wednesday night, Ukraine reported downing 134 Russian drones. According to the Ukrainian general staff, located in the Yelabuga area, the plant had a daily production capacity of 300 drones. Although Reuters has not independently verified this claim, the attack strategy involved Ukrainian drone forces.

Local reports indicated drone interceptions near a factory, with the Mash Telegram channel citing four downed drones. Explosions were confirmed in the targeted area, with further examination underway to assess the impact of the Ukrainian strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025