Ukrainian Strike Disrupts Russian Drone Production

Ukraine's military has announced a significant strike on a Russian long-range drone production facility in Tatarstan, impacting the final assembly line. The operation is part of ongoing tensions where Russia frequently uses Shahed and other drone types for attacks on Ukraine.

On Wednesday night, Ukraine reported downing 134 Russian drones. According to the Ukrainian general staff, located in the Yelabuga area, the plant had a daily production capacity of 300 drones. Although Reuters has not independently verified this claim, the attack strategy involved Ukrainian drone forces.

Local reports indicated drone interceptions near a factory, with the Mash Telegram channel citing four downed drones. Explosions were confirmed in the targeted area, with further examination underway to assess the impact of the Ukrainian strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)