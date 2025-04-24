Police Brutality Exposed: SHO Suspended After Viral Beating Video

A police officer has been suspended following the circulation of a shocking video on social media, which allegedly captures him engaging in a violent assault. The video shows the station house officer (SHO) of the Mungra Badshahpur police station, Vinod Mishra, beating a man tied to a pole.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Kaustubh announced that a prompt departmental inquiry has been launched to investigate the matter. The inquiry will be conducted by Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shailendra Pratap Singh, with a timeline set for one week to uncover the details surrounding the incident.

According to insiders, the altercation arose when the victim, who had reportedly given a bribe to the SHO for some work that remained unfinished, demanded his money back. Instead of resolving the matter peacefully, the officer responded with violence, now captured for the world to see.

