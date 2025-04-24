A Call for Unconditional Peace Talks: Ramaphosa and Zelenskiy Unite

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the commencement of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia without any preliminary conditions during a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The statement came in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's recent criticism of Zelenskiy for not recognizing Crimea as Russian territory in a proposed peace deal.

While South Africa portrays a non-aligned position in the conflict, its good relations with Russia, as part of the BRICS economies, suggest a nuanced diplomatic stance. Zelenskiy's visit was abruptly cut short due to Russia's attacks on Kyiv, necessitating his return amid heightened international tensions.

Zelenskiy continues to rally global support for Ukraine's war efforts. Ramaphosa, sharing insights from South Africa's own no-precondition negotiations during apartheid, advocates for a similar strategy in resolving the Ukraine conflict, a notion met with pressure from both Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin in recent discussions.

