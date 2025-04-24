Left Menu

A Call for Unconditional Peace Talks: Ramaphosa and Zelenskiy Unite

During a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa advocated for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia without preconditions. Despite criticism from Donald Trump, South Africa maintains a non-aligned stance, pushing for negotiations inspired by its own history with apartheid. Zelenskiy seeks international support amid ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:22 IST
A Call for Unconditional Peace Talks: Ramaphosa and Zelenskiy Unite
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the commencement of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia without any preliminary conditions during a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The statement came in light of U.S. President Donald Trump's recent criticism of Zelenskiy for not recognizing Crimea as Russian territory in a proposed peace deal.

While South Africa portrays a non-aligned position in the conflict, its good relations with Russia, as part of the BRICS economies, suggest a nuanced diplomatic stance. Zelenskiy's visit was abruptly cut short due to Russia's attacks on Kyiv, necessitating his return amid heightened international tensions.

Zelenskiy continues to rally global support for Ukraine's war efforts. Ramaphosa, sharing insights from South Africa's own no-precondition negotiations during apartheid, advocates for a similar strategy in resolving the Ukraine conflict, a notion met with pressure from both Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin in recent discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025