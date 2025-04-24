Left Menu

Seema Haider's Struggle: Marriage, Citizenship, and Legal Battle in India

Seema Haider, who traveled from Pakistan to India for love, now faces a crackdown as the Indian government orders Pakistani nationals to leave. Her lawyer argues that she should stay, emphasizing her new Indian ties through marriage and recent motherhood, while a Cabinet decision enforces strict visa regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Seema Haider, who made headlines after leaving Pakistan to marry her Indian partner, is currently under intense scrutiny. The Indian government has ordered all Pakistani nationals to exit the country by month's end, in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Despite having illegally entered India via Nepal in 2023, Seema's lawyer remains optimistic that she will be allowed to stay. He argues her ties to India are solidified through her marriage to Sachin Meena and the birth of their daughter. Claiming she's no longer a Pakistani citizen, Advocate AP Singh insists recent directives shouldn't apply to her.

The recent Cabinet meeting, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has resulted in strict actions, including the cancellation of all valid visas for Pakistani nationals. Medical visas will expire shortly thereafter, and all Pakistani citizens have been urged to leave. Meanwhile, Seema Meena continues to comply with legal conditions while residing in Greater Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)

