Anxious Wait for BSF Jawan's Safe Return After Accidental Border Crossing
The family of a BSF jawan in West Bengal is anxiously awaiting his safe return after he was accidentally detained by Pakistan Rangers for crossing the border. P K Sahu, a 17-year BSF veteran, is stuck amidst diplomatic negotiations, leaving his family worried.
The family of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan in West Bengal's Hooghly district is anxiously waiting for his safe return after he was detained by Pakistan Rangers for accidentally crossing the international border in Punjab.
P K Sahu, posted with the 182nd Battalion of the BSF at the Ferozepur border, was apprehended by Pakistan Rangers while in uniform and carrying his service rifle. The 40-year-old, who had just returned from leave on March 31, inadvertently crossed into Pakistan while accompanying farmers near the border.
His family, including his wife Rajani and brother Shyamsundar, are desperately hoping for a swift resolution. A flag meeting is underway between the two forces to secure his release, with the incident drawing attention against the backdrop of rising tensions between India and Pakistan over terrorism-related issues.
