Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Sanctuary Funds Denial

In a significant development impacting federal funding policies, a California judge has halted the Trump administration's efforts to deny funds to sanctuary jurisdictions. The ruling comes after a legal battle initiated by San Francisco and other municipalities.

Judge William Orrick's decision to issue a preliminary injunction underscores the legal viewpoint that these executive orders conflict with constitutional mandates. The judgment echoes similar constitutional concerns raised in 2017.

The court order mandates that the Trump administration cease any action concerning the conditioning of funds and requires immediate communication of this injunction to all federal departments and agencies.

