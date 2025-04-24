Inter-State Arms Smugglers Busted: Four Arrested in Dramatic Encounter

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) along with the Baraut police conducted a successful operation on Thursday, leading to the arrest of four suspected inter-state arms smugglers after a dramatic encounter near a canal in the Bawli forest area.

During the operation, two of the suspects were injured in the shootout and currently receive medical treatment. The individuals arrested have been identified as Amit Kumar, Sunny, Vineet Panwar, and Manish Kasana alias Manish Pandit, who have been on the radar for their extensive criminal activities.

Authorities recovered a considerable amount of illegal weaponry, including pistols, country-made firearms, and motorcycles, indicating the suspects' involvement in a larger organized arms trafficking network. Further investigations and legal actions are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)