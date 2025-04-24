Land Record Scam: New Arrests in Coastal Regulation Zone Tampering Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mumbai Police continues to unravel a significant land record tampering scam in Maharashtra. This week, the SIT apprehended two retired officials from the Land Records department, expanding the total number of arrests to 20. The officials, Kailas Dhomse, 60, and Shantaram Shinde, 61, were implicated after their alleged involvement in manipulating crucial land data became evident.

The arrests are linked to fraudulent alterations in coastal regulation zones (CRZ) and no development zones (NDZ), with four separate cases registered so far. The investigation revealed that at least 102 maps had been tampered with, affecting land records significantly. Among those arrested are retired maintenance surveyors and high-ranking class 1 officers, highlighting the depth of the corruption.

Police investigations are ongoing, focusing on uncovering further connections and potential recruits involved in the land record falsification. The case underscores the critical need for stringent oversight on land use and the maintenance of accurate public records, vital for planned urban and environmental development.

(With inputs from agencies.)