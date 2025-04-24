Left Menu

Land Record Scam: New Arrests in Coastal Regulation Zone Tampering Case

A Special Investigation Team has arrested two retired Land Records officials in Maharashtra for alleged alterations of land records in coastal regulation and no development zones. With these arrests, a total of 20 people have been apprehended as the investigation reveals at least 102 tampered maps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:43 IST
Land Record Scam: New Arrests in Coastal Regulation Zone Tampering Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mumbai Police continues to unravel a significant land record tampering scam in Maharashtra. This week, the SIT apprehended two retired officials from the Land Records department, expanding the total number of arrests to 20. The officials, Kailas Dhomse, 60, and Shantaram Shinde, 61, were implicated after their alleged involvement in manipulating crucial land data became evident.

The arrests are linked to fraudulent alterations in coastal regulation zones (CRZ) and no development zones (NDZ), with four separate cases registered so far. The investigation revealed that at least 102 maps had been tampered with, affecting land records significantly. Among those arrested are retired maintenance surveyors and high-ranking class 1 officers, highlighting the depth of the corruption.

Police investigations are ongoing, focusing on uncovering further connections and potential recruits involved in the land record falsification. The case underscores the critical need for stringent oversight on land use and the maintenance of accurate public records, vital for planned urban and environmental development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025