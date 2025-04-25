Delhi Traders Unite for Pahalgam Attack Protest

In a unified stand against terrorism, traders across Delhi observed a bandh on Friday following a recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. Over 100 market associations, including Sadar Bazaar, Gandhinagar, and Chandni Chowk, participated in the protest.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), which orchestrated the bandh, stated the shutdown aimed to demand justice for the victims and oppose terrorism. The CTI also held a candle march in Connaught Place to honor those who lost their lives in Pahalgam.

Brijesh Goyal, Chairperson of the CTI, called for a boycott of Pakistani products in India, appealing to the government to cease commercial ties with Pakistan. This incident marks the deadliest assault in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

