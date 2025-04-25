Left Menu

Delhi Traders Unite for Pahalgam Attack Protest

Traders across Delhi observed a bandh to protest against a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed tourists. Over 100 market associations, including Sadar Bazaar and Chandni Chowk, participated. The Chamber of Trade and Industry called for justice and a boycott of Pakistani products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 10:24 IST
Delhi Traders Unite for Pahalgam Attack Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a unified stand against terrorism, traders across Delhi observed a bandh on Friday following a recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. Over 100 market associations, including Sadar Bazaar, Gandhinagar, and Chandni Chowk, participated in the protest.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), which orchestrated the bandh, stated the shutdown aimed to demand justice for the victims and oppose terrorism. The CTI also held a candle march in Connaught Place to honor those who lost their lives in Pahalgam.

Brijesh Goyal, Chairperson of the CTI, called for a boycott of Pakistani products in India, appealing to the government to cease commercial ties with Pakistan. This incident marks the deadliest assault in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025