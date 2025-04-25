Pakistani Nationals Ordered to Leave India: 111 Identified in Pune
The Pune district administration has identified 111 Pakistani nationals and instructed them to leave India by April 27 following the suspension of all visas due to a terror attack. Those on medical visas have until April 29. Data collection efforts are ongoing to ensure compliance.
The Pune district administration has taken decisive action by identifying 111 Pakistani nationals currently residing in the district. These individuals have been directed to depart India by April 27, following the government's suspension of all types of visas for Pakistani citizens after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to District Collector Jitendra Dudi, the local authorities are collating data from visa-issuing offices and the passport department to ensure that all Pakistani nationals comply with the new directive. 'So far, we have received information about 111 individuals who must leave the country by the stipulated deadline,' he stated to reporters.
The visas involved were granted for a range of purposes, including tourism and medical treatment. However, the administration has provided a slight extension for those under medical care, allowing them to depart by April 29. Data collection efforts remain ongoing for full compliance.
