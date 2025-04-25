Left Menu

Pakistani Nationals Ordered to Leave India: 111 Identified in Pune

The Pune district administration has identified 111 Pakistani nationals and instructed them to leave India by April 27 following the suspension of all visas due to a terror attack. Those on medical visas have until April 29. Data collection efforts are ongoing to ensure compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:55 IST
Pakistani Nationals Ordered to Leave India: 111 Identified in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune district administration has taken decisive action by identifying 111 Pakistani nationals currently residing in the district. These individuals have been directed to depart India by April 27, following the government's suspension of all types of visas for Pakistani citizens after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to District Collector Jitendra Dudi, the local authorities are collating data from visa-issuing offices and the passport department to ensure that all Pakistani nationals comply with the new directive. 'So far, we have received information about 111 individuals who must leave the country by the stipulated deadline,' he stated to reporters.

The visas involved were granted for a range of purposes, including tourism and medical treatment. However, the administration has provided a slight extension for those under medical care, allowing them to depart by April 29. Data collection efforts remain ongoing for full compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025