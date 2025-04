Kyiv's delegation stood firm in a London meeting with allies, underscoring its unwavering position on Ukraine's territorial integrity. The Ukrainian foreign ministry made it clear that recognizing any part of Ukraine as Russian territory is off the table, said spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi.

During the briefing, Tykhyi emphasized Ukraine's refusal to allow any foreign nation to have veto power over its alliance choices. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the discussions with Western officials as challenging yet constructive. Ukraine's desire to join NATO and safeguard against Russian aggression was reiterated.

Moscow, which demands Ukraine's demilitarization, opposes its NATO membership. Zelenskiy, however, reiterated Ukraine's non-recognition of Russia's annexation of Crimea. U.S. President Donald Trump, seeking a swift resolution to the conflict, criticized Zelenskiy's firm posture.

