Wisconsin Judge Arrested Amid Immigration Enforcement Dispute

A Wisconsin judge, Hannah Dugan, was arrested by U.S. federal agents on obstruction charges linked to an immigration enforcement operation. This incident underscores the tension between President Trump's administration and local officials over immigration policies. The FBI initially announced the arrest on social media, but the post was later deleted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:21 IST
In a move highlighting tension over immigration policies, U.S. officials arrested a Wisconsin judge on obstruction charges. The arrest, tied to an enforcement operation, underscores a broader conflict between President Trump's administration and local officials.

Hannah Dugan, serving as a Milwaukee County circuit judge, was apprehended at her workplace on Friday. Attempts to reach the FBI for further comments were unsuccessful.

This development aligns with a Justice Department directive urging prosecution of local officials obstructing immigration crackdowns. Meanwhile, targeted individual Eduardo Flores Ruiz remains under custody, following charges of misdemeanor battery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

