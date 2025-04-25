Wisconsin Judge Arrested Amid Immigration Enforcement Dispute

In a move highlighting tension over immigration policies, U.S. officials arrested a Wisconsin judge on obstruction charges. The arrest, tied to an enforcement operation, underscores a broader conflict between President Trump's administration and local officials.

Hannah Dugan, serving as a Milwaukee County circuit judge, was apprehended at her workplace on Friday. Attempts to reach the FBI for further comments were unsuccessful.

This development aligns with a Justice Department directive urging prosecution of local officials obstructing immigration crackdowns. Meanwhile, targeted individual Eduardo Flores Ruiz remains under custody, following charges of misdemeanor battery.

