Indore Authorities Halt Underage Marriages at Mass Wedding
Authorities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, prevented 36 underage couples from marrying during a mass wedding event. The Women and Child Development Department's flying squad intervened after discovering that several brides and grooms were below the legal marriageable age. Legal consequences were warned for the organizers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:17 IST
Authorities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have intervened to stop 36 underage couples from tying the knot during a mass wedding event held in Bachhoda village, Depalpur tehsil.
The operation, led by Mahendra Pathak from the flying squad of the Women and Child Development Department, aimed to enforce the Child Marriage Prohibition Act 2006. Pathak disclosed that the girls were aged between 16 to 17, while the boys were around 20 years old.
By warning of possible legal actions, the authorities succeeded in halting these impending illegal unions, while 13 legal-aged couples proceeded with the ceremony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
