Indore Authorities Halt Underage Marriages at Mass Wedding

Authorities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have intervened to stop 36 underage couples from tying the knot during a mass wedding event held in Bachhoda village, Depalpur tehsil.

The operation, led by Mahendra Pathak from the flying squad of the Women and Child Development Department, aimed to enforce the Child Marriage Prohibition Act 2006. Pathak disclosed that the girls were aged between 16 to 17, while the boys were around 20 years old.

By warning of possible legal actions, the authorities succeeded in halting these impending illegal unions, while 13 legal-aged couples proceeded with the ceremony.

