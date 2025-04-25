Left Menu

NIA Nabs Key Accused in Ratan Dubey Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency has arrested Shivanand Nag, a key conspirator in the murder of Chhattisgarh BJP leader Ratan Dubey. The murder, orchestrated by CPI (Maoist) members to disrupt elections, occurred during a campaign. NIA, having taken over the case, continues to seek additional conspirators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:27 IST
NIA Nabs Key Accused in Ratan Dubey Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made significant progress in the high-profile murder case of Chhattisgarh BJP leader Ratan Dubey, with the arrest of a key conspirator, Shivanand Nag, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Dubey was brutally murdered with a hand-axe by members of the CPI (Maoist), intending to instill fear among the local populace and disrupt the democratic election process. The murder took place during an election rally in the bustling weekly market of Koushalnar village, Narayanpur district, in November 2023.

The NIA, which assumed control of the investigation from local police in February 2024, has already charged three other suspects. Investigators continue their efforts to identify and apprehend additional individuals involved in this targeted killing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025