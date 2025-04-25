NIA Nabs Key Accused in Ratan Dubey Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made significant progress in the high-profile murder case of Chhattisgarh BJP leader Ratan Dubey, with the arrest of a key conspirator, Shivanand Nag, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Dubey was brutally murdered with a hand-axe by members of the CPI (Maoist), intending to instill fear among the local populace and disrupt the democratic election process. The murder took place during an election rally in the bustling weekly market of Koushalnar village, Narayanpur district, in November 2023.

The NIA, which assumed control of the investigation from local police in February 2024, has already charged three other suspects. Investigators continue their efforts to identify and apprehend additional individuals involved in this targeted killing.

