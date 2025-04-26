Karnataka High Court Protects IAF Officer in Road Rage Case

In a significant judicial intervention, the Karnataka High Court has stopped Bengaluru police from taking any coercive action against Indian Air Force Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose concerning an alleged road rage incident.

The order, issued by Justice Hemant Chandangoudar on April 24, follows a petition by Bose challenging the FIR filed against him.

The case involves an incident on April 21 near C V Raman Nagar, with conflicting complaints leading to FIRs against both Bose and a call centre employee, Vikas Kumar S J. The court has mandated the police to adhere strictly to procedure and barred any chargesheet without judicial consent.

(With inputs from agencies.)