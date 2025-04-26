Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Protects IAF Officer in Road Rage Case

The Karnataka High Court has barred Bengaluru police from taking coercive measures against Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose in a road rage case, highlighting procedural adherence. The court requires full investigation cooperation from Bose while preventing any chargesheet filing without court approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-04-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 11:04 IST
Karnataka High Court Protects IAF Officer in Road Rage Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial intervention, the Karnataka High Court has stopped Bengaluru police from taking any coercive action against Indian Air Force Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose concerning an alleged road rage incident.

The order, issued by Justice Hemant Chandangoudar on April 24, follows a petition by Bose challenging the FIR filed against him.

The case involves an incident on April 21 near C V Raman Nagar, with conflicting complaints leading to FIRs against both Bose and a call centre employee, Vikas Kumar S J. The court has mandated the police to adhere strictly to procedure and barred any chargesheet without judicial consent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025