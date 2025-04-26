BEST Ordered to Compensate TMT After 2017 Collision
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane ruled that BEST must compensate TMT for damages caused during a 2017 collision. Despite inconsistencies in TMT's claim, the tribunal awarded Rs 14,850 plus interest, rejecting larger compensation due to lack of proof regarding revenue loss and higher repair costs.
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Maharashtra's Thane has rendered a decision mandating the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to compensate the Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) with Rs 14,850. The compensation comes after a 2017 collision between a BEST bus and a stationary TMT bus.
The tribunal, led by presiding member S N Shah, levied an eight per cent annual interest on the compensation from the date of judgment. The case involved a mishap on June 7, 2017, when a BEST bus collided with a TMT bus at the Airoli bridge in Mulund, allegedly due to the BEST driver's overspeeding.
While TMT claimed Rs 3,51,941 for damage and revenue loss, inconsistencies in the petition and lack of evidence led the tribunal to limit compensation to a proven invoice of Rs 14,850. Interest on the amount is granted from the judgment date until realization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
