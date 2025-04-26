Crime Aspirations: Minors Arrested in Delhi Stabbing

In a shocking incident in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, six minors have been apprehended for stabbing a 28-year-old man to death. Police revealed the suspects aimed to gain notoriety in the crime world.

Authorities received reports around 9:30 pm on Friday about a severely injured man, identified as Shakir, lying on Subhash Mohalla street. Before the police arrived, Shakir had been transported to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Aided by forensic analysis and CCTV footage, they identified and captured the minors, aged between 13 and 15, recovering the weapon used in the crime. Additional charges under Section 3(5) (joint liability) of the BNS were added against the juveniles.

(With inputs from agencies.)