Coal Controversy: ED Probe Ignites Political Clash in Assam

A fierce political row has erupted in Assam as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi clashed over the Enforcement Directorate's findings on illegal coal mining. Gogoi accused Sarma of ignoring illegal activities across Assam's borders despite damning evidence provided by the ED.

The ED's probe highlighted rampant rat hole quarrying and a syndicate allowing truckloads of illegal coal to flow from Meghalaya into Assam. The Congress leader alleged that this scheme was facilitated with high-level protection, demanding explanations from Sarma's administration.

In response, Sarma dismissed Gogoi's statements, labeling them as political doublespeak from a party that both vilifies and glorified the ED. Claiming principled support for probing agencies, Sarma countered Gogoi's criticism of the government, maintaining that all investigations will proceed, regardless of political implications.

