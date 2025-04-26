Religious Coercion Controversy: Teachers Under Fire at University Camp

In a startling development, eight people, seven of them teachers, have been accused of forcing students at Guru Ghasidas Central University to perform religious practices against their will during a National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

The incident, which occurred from March 26 to April 1 in Shivtarai village, saw 159 students coerced into offering namaz at the camp, despite only four being Muslim. Protests ensued post-camp, with right-wing groups demanding accountability.

The investigation led by a police committee resulted in charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Chhattisgarh Religious Freedom Act against the accused, including team leader and student Ayushman Chaudhary. Further inquiries are ongoing at the Koni police station, with records forwarded to Kota station.

(With inputs from agencies.)