Romania's Disinformation Battle: Elections, Influence, and Integrity

Romania faces a wave of disinformation ahead of its presidential election rerun, with anti-government and pro-Russian narratives fueling distrust. The annulled initial vote, marred by allegations of foreign interference, has sparked chaos. TikTok and other platforms are scrutinized for their role in spreading false information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 27-04-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 10:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Romania

As Romania braces for a rerun of its presidential election, the nation is grappling with a surge of online disinformation, particularly ominous claims about an impending war with Russia. This campaign, driven by unidentified anti-government and pro-Russian actors, highlights how social media platforms can be manipulated to instill distrust and propagate anti-Western narratives, serving as a cautionary tale for other EU democracies.

The tumultuous political scenario in Romania began last November when Calin Georgescu, a lesser-known far-right populist, led in the initial round of the presidential elections, but allegations of electoral violations followed. Russian-backed disinformation campaigns, alleged by declassified intelligence, were pivotal in shaping public perception. Consequently, Romania's Constitutional Court annulled the vote, ordering a redo.

Amidst the chaos, the EU Commission has launched an investigation into TikTok for potential violations of the Digital Services Act due to its role in the electoral misinformation saga. Despite TikTok's removal of thousands of fake accounts, disinformation continues to permeate across various platforms, complicating efforts to protect the democratic process ahead of the crucial election rerun on May 4.

