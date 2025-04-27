Fugitive Nabbed in Connection with 2024 Motorcycle Blast in Jharkhand

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully apprehended an accused on the run in the high-profile 2024 motorcycle blast case. This development marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the illegal transportation of explosives.

Authorities detained Amarjeet Verma, a resident of Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, near Kolkata airport. His capture was facilitated by precise intelligence that pinpointed his whereabouts, according to an official statement from the NIA.

The NIA had previously unraveled Verma's alleged involvement in the illegal trade of explosives following the explosive mishap in August 2024. This incident occurred when another accused, Joydeb Mandal, was illegally transporting explosives, leading to an accidental detonation.

