Fugitive Nabbed in Connection with 2024 Motorcycle Blast in Jharkhand

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended Amarjeet Verma, accused in a 2024 motorcycle explosion case involving illegal explosives, near Kolkata airport. Verma's arrest follows searches that revealed his involvement in the illegal explosives trade, which came to light after an accidental explosion in August 2024.

  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully apprehended an accused on the run in the high-profile 2024 motorcycle blast case. This development marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the illegal transportation of explosives.

Authorities detained Amarjeet Verma, a resident of Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, near Kolkata airport. His capture was facilitated by precise intelligence that pinpointed his whereabouts, according to an official statement from the NIA.

The NIA had previously unraveled Verma's alleged involvement in the illegal trade of explosives following the explosive mishap in August 2024. This incident occurred when another accused, Joydeb Mandal, was illegally transporting explosives, leading to an accidental detonation.

