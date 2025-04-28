Left Menu

Controversy Over Alleged Illegal Migrants in Mathura

Police in Mathura refute claims that Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants are illegally residing there. Allegations surfaced in a letter to the Chief Minister, claiming these migrants are protected by scrap dealers. Despite police denials, community leaders demand action, citing potential criminal activity and illegal resource access.

The Mathura police have rejected claims of illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the district, following allegations by locals that scrap dealers protect these migrants. The claims emerged amid the ongoing Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute, where concerns about illegal immigrants and their involvement in crime were raised.

Dinesh Kaushik, a petitioner, alleged that migrants are involved in crimes like theft, while being employed by scrap traders. He demanded their deportation, asserting widespread illegal infiltration across the state. Police inspections allegedly see migrants hidden in warehouses, according to Kaushik.

However, the police stated that there are no such illegal immigrants currently in Mathura. Previously, some Rohingyas were legally dealt with for permit expiration. The police remain vigilant as community leaders call for stringent action against illegal immigrants they claim pose security risks.

