Tragic Rooftop Mystery: Young Woman Found Dead

A young woman was found dead in a horrific scene on the rooftop of her home in Kaushambi district, police reported Monday. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Jyoti, was discovered by family members after she failed to wake up at her usual time.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava explained that Jyoti, a local of Kolhuwa village, was sleeping in a separate room while her parents were in another part of the house. Upon discovering her body, they found her throat slit and the veins of both hands cut.

The woman's body was promptly sent for a post-mortem examination, and authorities have launched a murder investigation, naming unknown assailants as suspects. The community remains shocked as police continue their inquiries.

