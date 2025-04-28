Left Menu

Hindi in Governance: A Shared Responsibility

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasizes the need for collective efforts to promote Hindi in government work. He highlights challenges, such as lack of qualified teachers, and encourages dynamic engagement. The minister notes progress and calls for preserving Hindi's spirit in translation and innovative usage in institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:10 IST
Hindi in Governance: A Shared Responsibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh highlighted the importance of promoting Hindi as a shared societal responsibility, not confined to specific departments.

Speaking at a Hindi Salahkar Samiti meeting, Singh urged for sustained efforts to expand Hindi's use, noting challenges like the availability of qualified teachers and administrative barriers.

He called for active participation beyond formal meetings and suggested innovative translation practices to maintain Hindi's essence, reflecting on the cultural shift and progress made over the decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025