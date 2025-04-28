Hindi in Governance: A Shared Responsibility

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh highlighted the importance of promoting Hindi as a shared societal responsibility, not confined to specific departments.

Speaking at a Hindi Salahkar Samiti meeting, Singh urged for sustained efforts to expand Hindi's use, noting challenges like the availability of qualified teachers and administrative barriers.

He called for active participation beyond formal meetings and suggested innovative translation practices to maintain Hindi's essence, reflecting on the cultural shift and progress made over the decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)