Hindi in Governance: A Shared Responsibility
Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasizes the need for collective efforts to promote Hindi in government work. He highlights challenges, such as lack of qualified teachers, and encourages dynamic engagement. The minister notes progress and calls for preserving Hindi's spirit in translation and innovative usage in institutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh highlighted the importance of promoting Hindi as a shared societal responsibility, not confined to specific departments.
Speaking at a Hindi Salahkar Samiti meeting, Singh urged for sustained efforts to expand Hindi's use, noting challenges like the availability of qualified teachers and administrative barriers.
He called for active participation beyond formal meetings and suggested innovative translation practices to maintain Hindi's essence, reflecting on the cultural shift and progress made over the decade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
DJ Alok Electrifies Coachella Amidst Visa Challenges for International Artists
Injury Setback: Alejandro Balde's Absence Challenges Barcelona's Winning Streak
Expo 2025 Osaka: A Vision for Global Unity Amidst Challenges
Manipur Congress Challenges Waqf Amendment Act Amid Ethnic Tensions
Challenges in the India-US Zero-for-Zero Tariff Strategy