Green Tribunal Targets Illegal Waste Dumping in Ganderbal
The National Green Tribunal has initiated an investigation into alleged illegal solid waste dumping on private land in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir. A joint committee has been established to assess the situation and determine responsibility. If violations are found, punitive actions, including environmental compensation, may be imposed.
The National Green Tribunal has taken proactive steps by forming a panel to investigate claims of illegal solid waste dumping by local authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
The allegations, brought forth by a local resident, accuse the municipal committee and rural development department of disposing of waste on her agricultural land near Tulmulla wetland. This land, frequented by migratory birds, has reportedly been affected for months.
A committee, including the deputy commissioner and the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee, is tasked to inspect the site. Should violations under environmental laws be confirmed, the tribunal warns of potential consequences, including fines for environmental breaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
