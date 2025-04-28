Tragic Incident: Young Woman Found Dead in In-Laws' House
Pooja Singh, 25, was found dead by hanging in her in-laws' home in Itia Thok. Police are investigating, as no suicide note was found. Her husband, a laborer in Hyderabad, was absent, and her in-laws have passed away. She returned from a visit to her maternal home shortly before the incident.
A 25-year-old woman, identified as Pooja Singh, was tragically found dead by hanging in the Itia Thok area, police reported on Monday.
The incident was uncovered by her sister-in-law, who noticed Pooja hanging from a saree noose and promptly alerted locals and the authorities. Pooja, whose husband works as a laborer in Hyderabad, was living alone, as her in-laws are deceased.
Police have sent the body for a post-mortem and are currently investigating, with no suicide note recovered so far. Pooja had recently returned from visiting her maternal home in Ramgarh Babhua in Karnailganj just four days prior to her death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
