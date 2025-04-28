Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Young Woman Found Dead in In-Laws' House

Pooja Singh, 25, was found dead by hanging in her in-laws' home in Itia Thok. Police are investigating, as no suicide note was found. Her husband, a laborer in Hyderabad, was absent, and her in-laws have passed away. She returned from a visit to her maternal home shortly before the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:57 IST
Tragic Incident: Young Woman Found Dead in In-Laws' House
Pooja Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman, identified as Pooja Singh, was tragically found dead by hanging in the Itia Thok area, police reported on Monday.

The incident was uncovered by her sister-in-law, who noticed Pooja hanging from a saree noose and promptly alerted locals and the authorities. Pooja, whose husband works as a laborer in Hyderabad, was living alone, as her in-laws are deceased.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem and are currently investigating, with no suicide note recovered so far. Pooja had recently returned from visiting her maternal home in Ramgarh Babhua in Karnailganj just four days prior to her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025