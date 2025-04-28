Justice Pursued: Arrest of Wedding Ceremony Offender

In a disturbing turn of events, a 47-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday, accused of assaulting an eight-year-old girl at a wedding ceremony. Police identified the suspect as Nandkishore, who now faces grim charges after the incident surfaced last week.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anshika Verma, the case unfolded after the shocking crime in the Visharatganj area was reported on April 24. Swift police action led investigators to apprehend the suspect along a nearby road.

The accused subsequently faced judicial proceedings and is now behind bars. Evidence indicates that the minor, attending the wedding with her family, was lured away and attacked during the festivities, a claim corroborated by the accusatory statements made by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)