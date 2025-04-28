Left Menu

Justice Pursued: Arrest of Wedding Ceremony Offender

A 47-year-old man, Nandkishore, was arrested and jailed for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl during a wedding in Visharatganj. The incident occurred on April 24, and prompted a police investigation leading to his arrest. The accused confessed to luring and assaulting the minor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:37 IST
Justice Pursued: Arrest of Wedding Ceremony Offender
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing turn of events, a 47-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday, accused of assaulting an eight-year-old girl at a wedding ceremony. Police identified the suspect as Nandkishore, who now faces grim charges after the incident surfaced last week.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anshika Verma, the case unfolded after the shocking crime in the Visharatganj area was reported on April 24. Swift police action led investigators to apprehend the suspect along a nearby road.

The accused subsequently faced judicial proceedings and is now behind bars. Evidence indicates that the minor, attending the wedding with her family, was lured away and attacked during the festivities, a claim corroborated by the accusatory statements made by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025