The recent expulsion of Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region marks an end to Ukraine's most significant incursion into Russian territory since World War II. Russia's consequent military operation to reclaim Kursk presented Moscow with a strategic advantage as talks swung towards a potential peace deal.

Following the conclusion of Kursk operations, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a three-day ceasefire coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II. This abrupt cessation hinted at Moscow's strategy to dictate terms with Kyiv, amidst ongoing U.S.-mediated negotiations.

Ukraine's bold move into Kursk, however, was fraught with substantial losses. While it briefly controlled sizable territory within Russia, the offensive stretched Kyiv's resources, leading to the diversion of its forces and weakening its hold in parts of eastern Ukraine.

