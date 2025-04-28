Tragedy Strikes: Videographer's Murder Sparks Violence in Jhalawar

Three men were apprehended in connection with the murder of a young videographer, Shambhu Singh, in Jhalawar, India. The arrest was made following a violent altercation that erupted after Singh's car collided with another vehicle.

The key suspect, Sohail Khan, alongside his accomplices, Faizal Khan and Farukh, was tracked down using CCTV footage. Authorities have linked Sohail Khan to a series of criminal activities, including arms and drug trafficking.

The incident incited public outrage, resulting in property damage and injuries to police officers. Law enforcement has intensified its efforts, leading to the demolition of Sohail Khan's residence as a part of the crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)