NCW Launches Probe into Alleged Assaults at Bhopal College

In a swift response to allegations of sexual assaults at a Bhopal college, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has initiated an investigation.

The committee, spearheaded by retired IPS officer Nirmal Kaur, is set to visit the site from May 3 to May 5 to gather crucial testimonies.

Reports indicate that male students disguised their identities to engage with female students, subsequently exploiting them. Arrests have been made, with more suspects identified.

