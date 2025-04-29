NCW Launches Probe into Alleged Assaults at Bhopal College
The National Commission for Women is probing alleged sexual assaults involving female students at a Bhopal college. Led by retired IPS officer Nirmal Kaur, the committee will gather testimonies from May 3-5. Reports suggest men used romance to exploit victims. Some arrests have been made so far.
In a swift response to allegations of sexual assaults at a Bhopal college, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has initiated an investigation.
The committee, spearheaded by retired IPS officer Nirmal Kaur, is set to visit the site from May 3 to May 5 to gather crucial testimonies.
Reports indicate that male students disguised their identities to engage with female students, subsequently exploiting them. Arrests have been made, with more suspects identified.
