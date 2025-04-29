Left Menu

NCW Launches Probe into Alleged Assaults at Bhopal College

The National Commission for Women is probing alleged sexual assaults involving female students at a Bhopal college. Led by retired IPS officer Nirmal Kaur, the committee will gather testimonies from May 3-5. Reports suggest men used romance to exploit victims. Some arrests have been made so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:52 IST
NCW Launches Probe into Alleged Assaults at Bhopal College
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to allegations of sexual assaults at a Bhopal college, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has initiated an investigation.

The committee, spearheaded by retired IPS officer Nirmal Kaur, is set to visit the site from May 3 to May 5 to gather crucial testimonies.

Reports indicate that male students disguised their identities to engage with female students, subsequently exploiting them. Arrests have been made, with more suspects identified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025