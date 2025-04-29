India Bolsters Disaster Response with Additional Funds to Manipur

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has overseen the approval of an additional Rs 153.36 crore to aid Manipur in addressing the aftermath of a recent hailstorm. This decision was made by a high-level committee, reflecting the central government's commitment to support disaster-hit states.

The funds come from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and are supplementary to the resources already allocated through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). However, the assistance requires an adjustment of 50% of Manipur's opening balance for the year in the SDRF, according to an official statement.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, the central government disbursed substantial sums to various states for disaster management. This includes Rs 20,264.40 crore under the SDRF to 28 states and Rs 5,160.76 crore under NDRF to 19 states, alongside allocations from disaster mitigation funds. Through these efforts, the government aims to provide robust support during natural disasters under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

