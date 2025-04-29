Left Menu

India Bolsters Disaster Response with Additional Funds to Manipur

The Union Home Minister's committee, led by Amit Shah, has sanctioned an additional Rs 153.36 crore for Manipur to tackle hailstorm-related damages. This is part of a broader financial strategy by the central government to support states in managing natural calamities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:30 IST
India Bolsters Disaster Response with Additional Funds to Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has overseen the approval of an additional Rs 153.36 crore to aid Manipur in addressing the aftermath of a recent hailstorm. This decision was made by a high-level committee, reflecting the central government's commitment to support disaster-hit states.

The funds come from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and are supplementary to the resources already allocated through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). However, the assistance requires an adjustment of 50% of Manipur's opening balance for the year in the SDRF, according to an official statement.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, the central government disbursed substantial sums to various states for disaster management. This includes Rs 20,264.40 crore under the SDRF to 28 states and Rs 5,160.76 crore under NDRF to 19 states, alongside allocations from disaster mitigation funds. Through these efforts, the government aims to provide robust support during natural disasters under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025