Punjab CM Denies Haryana's Water Demand Amid Supply Crunch

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann refused Haryana's request for more water, citing that Haryana has already used its share. The BJP is accused of pressuring Punjab through the BBMB. Mann seeks water diversion from the Indus Treaty to fill Punjab's reservoirs for its paddy season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:47 IST
Punjab CM Denies Haryana's Water Demand Amid Supply Crunch
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has firmly rejected Haryana's demand for additional water, stating that the state has fully utilized its share.

Mann accused the BJP of applying pressure through the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to fulfill Haryana's needs, an allegation he strongly criticized.

He called on the central government to redirect water from the suspended Indus Water Treaty, aimed at filling Punjab's reservoirs for agriculture.

