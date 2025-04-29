Punjab CM Denies Haryana's Water Demand Amid Supply Crunch
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann refused Haryana's request for more water, citing that Haryana has already used its share. The BJP is accused of pressuring Punjab through the BBMB. Mann seeks water diversion from the Indus Treaty to fill Punjab's reservoirs for its paddy season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has firmly rejected Haryana's demand for additional water, stating that the state has fully utilized its share.
Mann accused the BJP of applying pressure through the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to fulfill Haryana's needs, an allegation he strongly criticized.
He called on the central government to redirect water from the suspended Indus Water Treaty, aimed at filling Punjab's reservoirs for agriculture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Non-stop development, accelerated development, this is BJP government's mantra: PM Modi in Hisar.
Tejashwi Yadav's Call to JD(U): Address BJP's Alleged Intentions
Ransom Threat to BJP Leader: A Political Drama Unfolds
Cong model has proved to be a complete lie, focuses only on power; BJP model is based on truth: PM Modi in Haryana's Yamunanagar.
Congress Slams BJP Over Ambedkar's Legacy Amid Waqf Amendment Act Debate