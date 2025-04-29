Punjab CM Denies Haryana's Water Demand Amid Supply Crunch

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has firmly rejected Haryana's demand for additional water, stating that the state has fully utilized its share.

Mann accused the BJP of applying pressure through the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to fulfill Haryana's needs, an allegation he strongly criticized.

He called on the central government to redirect water from the suspended Indus Water Treaty, aimed at filling Punjab's reservoirs for agriculture.

