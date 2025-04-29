Japan and Philippines: Strengthening Defense Ties Amid Rising Asian Tensions

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced on Tuesday that Japan and the Philippines would initiate talks to establish two new defense pacts. This move aims to strengthen their security alliance and counter aggressive actions in disputed Asian waters, a subtle criticism directed at China.

In a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila, Ishiba also addressed the repercussions of US tariffs imposed by Donald Trump and China's retaliatory measures on the global economy and free trade. These discussions underscore the economic and strategic challenges facing both nations.

China, which claims much of the contested waterway, did not immediately respond to Ishiba's remarks. Meanwhile, Ishiba plans to engage with Japanese companies in the Philippines to explore solutions amid rising regional tensions. The proposed agreements include a focus on military cooperation and the sharing of confidential defense information.

