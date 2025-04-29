Left Menu

ED Uncovers Rs 7.44 Crore Cash in Liquor Trade Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 7.44 crore following raids in Madhya Pradesh over a money laundering case involving irregularities in liquor trade between 2015 and 2018. The case is linked to forgery and manipulation of treasury challans by liquor contractors, causing significant losses in government revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:30 IST
ED Uncovers Rs 7.44 Crore Cash in Liquor Trade Money Laundering Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 7.44 crore in cash during an investigation into money laundering activities associated with alleged liquor trade irregularities in Madhya Pradesh. The raids, conducted at 13 locations across Bhopal, Indore, and Mandsaur, are tied to misconduct spanning 2015-2018.

The investigation stems from an FIR filed by Indore police, indicating that liquor contractors used deception and manipulation tactics in treasury challans, causing a government revenue loss of Rs 49.42 crore. They unlawfully obtained No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to acquire liquor, thus breaching financial protocols.

During the operation, the ED also froze bank deposits worth Rs 71 lakh and seized incriminating documents. The accused contractors allegedly altered challans by initially leaving amounts in words blank, subsequently inflating these amounts to evade regulatory scrutiny and increase liquor stocks illicitly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025