ED Uncovers Rs 7.44 Crore Cash in Liquor Trade Money Laundering Probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 7.44 crore following raids in Madhya Pradesh over a money laundering case involving irregularities in liquor trade between 2015 and 2018. The case is linked to forgery and manipulation of treasury challans by liquor contractors, causing significant losses in government revenue.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 7.44 crore in cash during an investigation into money laundering activities associated with alleged liquor trade irregularities in Madhya Pradesh. The raids, conducted at 13 locations across Bhopal, Indore, and Mandsaur, are tied to misconduct spanning 2015-2018.
The investigation stems from an FIR filed by Indore police, indicating that liquor contractors used deception and manipulation tactics in treasury challans, causing a government revenue loss of Rs 49.42 crore. They unlawfully obtained No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to acquire liquor, thus breaching financial protocols.
During the operation, the ED also froze bank deposits worth Rs 71 lakh and seized incriminating documents. The accused contractors allegedly altered challans by initially leaving amounts in words blank, subsequently inflating these amounts to evade regulatory scrutiny and increase liquor stocks illicitly.
