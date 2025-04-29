Left Menu

Tension in Kashmir: Repatriation of Pakistani Nationals Amidst Political Strain

Following a tragic attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir repatriated 59 Pakistani nationals to Punjab for return to Pakistan. The group, having lived in the region for decades, included the mother of a Shaurya Chakra recipient. The action highlighted complex cross-border ties amid heightened political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:31 IST
Tension in Kashmir: Repatriation of Pakistani Nationals Amidst Political Strain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have repatriated 59 Pakistani nationals to Punjab, initiating their return to Pakistan, government officials reported.

This group, which had resided in the region for many years, included some notable figures such as the mother of Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, a Shaurya Chakra awardee who died fighting terrorists. In an unexpected turn, Sheikh's mother was allowed to remain in India, with family members expressing gratitude to Indian authorities for the decision. Mohammad Younus, her brother-in-law, referenced her long-standing residence in India and ties to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in his statements.

The repatriation follows the Indian government's stringent measures against Pakistani nationals following heightened tensions with Islamabad, including the temporary suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and altered diplomatic relations. The event underscores the fraught political landscape and the human stories intricately tied to these geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025