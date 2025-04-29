Tension in Kashmir: Repatriation of Pakistani Nationals Amidst Political Strain
Following a tragic attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir repatriated 59 Pakistani nationals to Punjab for return to Pakistan. The group, having lived in the region for decades, included the mother of a Shaurya Chakra recipient. The action highlighted complex cross-border ties amid heightened political tensions.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have repatriated 59 Pakistani nationals to Punjab, initiating their return to Pakistan, government officials reported.
This group, which had resided in the region for many years, included some notable figures such as the mother of Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, a Shaurya Chakra awardee who died fighting terrorists. In an unexpected turn, Sheikh's mother was allowed to remain in India, with family members expressing gratitude to Indian authorities for the decision. Mohammad Younus, her brother-in-law, referenced her long-standing residence in India and ties to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in his statements.
The repatriation follows the Indian government's stringent measures against Pakistani nationals following heightened tensions with Islamabad, including the temporary suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and altered diplomatic relations. The event underscores the fraught political landscape and the human stories intricately tied to these geopolitical shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
