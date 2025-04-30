Nigeria Appoints New Commander Amid Rising Insurgent Attacks

In response to escalating insurgent attacks, Nigeria has appointed a new commander to lead its military efforts against Boko Haram and ISWAP in the northeastern region. The military confirmed Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar's appointment, making him the 15th commander to oversee this critical operation.

Previously serving as deputy commandant of the Nigerian Defence College and leader of a significant security operation in north-central Nigeria, Abubakar steps into his new role amidst a concerning surge in jihadist activities. Recent weeks have seen Boko Haram and their rival faction ISWAP intensify their attacks, employing advanced tactics such as armed drones and road-planted explosives.

ISWAP recently claimed responsibility for an assault in Borno state that resulted in 26 fatalities. The ongoing insurgency has been a persistent challenge for over 15 years, with insurgents targeting both civilians and military personnel through improvised explosive devices. Borno's governor, Babagana Zulum, expressed concern over the state's deteriorating security situation, stressing an urgent need for effective military intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)