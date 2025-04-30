Trail of Deceit: Scamming Elderly Citizens in the United States

Two Indian nationals on student visas have been arrested in the United States for allegedly scamming an elderly citizen, as confirmed by authorities.

Identified as Mahammadilham Vahora and Hajiali Vahora, each aged 24, they were detained and booked into El Paso County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, the duo is linked to several victims across the country.

The pair is facing charges of robbing at-risk individuals and money laundering through illicit investments. They studied at East-West University in Chicago.

The investigation began in October 2024 when an elderly victim reported receiving a fraudulent phone call from someone posing as a government agent.

The scam involved threats which led the victim to send money through a cryptocurrency ATM and to purchase gold, later handed over to the fraudsters.

Through cellphone tracking, authorities identified and arrested the Vahoras.

"Shame on anyone who defrauds our elderly citizens," responded El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. Emphasizing the increase in such cases, he urged vigilance regarding scam attempts, often under the guise of government, banking, or IT inquiries.

Authorities advised against providing crypto, cash, or gold to dubious figures claiming to represent bank or government bodies.

